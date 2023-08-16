The domestic tax revenue unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has apprehended the managers of Regal Hotel at North Kaneshie and Kegali Hotel at Dansoman, Accra.

The charges against them stem from their failure to issue Value-Added Tax (VAT) invoices to their customers, a critical requirement under tax regulations.

The enforcement effort is a crucial component of a wider VAT compliance initiative implemented by the GRA.

Joseph Annan, the Accra Area Enforcement Manager, told Citi News in an interview that GRA is committed to enhancing tax compliance and revenue collection, ensuring that businesses fulfill their obligations to the government while contributing to the nation’s financial stability and growth.

