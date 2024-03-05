The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has expressed appreciation and satisfaction following the approval of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill, by Ghana’s Parliament.

In a statement issued by its General Secretary, Apostle Immanuel Tettey, the GPCC lauded the private sponsors of the bill, particularly the Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, along with all others who played a role in its successful passage.

The GPCC also extended gratitude to Members of Parliament and the Attorney General’s office for their valuable contributions and critiques, which enhanced the content of the bill.

Furthermore, the council acknowledged the dedication of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in ensuring the bill’s approval.

Urging President Akufo-Addo to promptly sign the bill into law, the GPCC emphasized the importance of bringing closure to the matter.

“Like every nation, Ghana is defined by her unique cultural and family values. Therefore, the GPCC takes this opportunity to kindly request that the President of the Republic gives assent to this Bill to bring finality to this advocacy which seeks to uphold our long-standing religious and cultural family value system. This is the earnest expectation of most Ghanaians,” an excerpt of the statement said.

Meanwhile, during a diplomatic engagement, President Akufo-Addo reassured the international community of Ghana’s unwavering commitment to upholding human rights, despite the recent passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Addressing concerns, the President emphasized Ghana’s consistent adherence to the rule of law and respect for human rights throughout its history.

President Akufo-Addo clarified that the Bill is currently facing a legal challenge at the Supreme Court and therefore until a decision is reached through due process, no action would be taken by his government regarding the private Member’s bill.

“l am aware that last week’s bi-partisan passage by Parliament of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, on a Private Member’s motion, has raised considerable anxieties in certain quarters of the diplomatic community and amongst some friends of Ghana that she may be turning her back on her, hitherto, enviable, longstanding record on human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law. I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be contemplated or occasioned.”

