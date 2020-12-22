The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has lauded the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).

This comes on the back of what the former President describes as the Council’s recognition of the NDC’s protests against the 2020 election results.

The Council in a statement noted the rights to peaceful demonstrations by aggrieved parties to the electoral dispute must be upheld and protected by the security agencies, especially without any hindrances.

The Council among other things urged the aggrieved parties to be responsible while exercising their constitutional rights, stating they must demonstrate peacefully.

“In this same vein, we will encourage the losing parties to strongly consider the constitutional option of proceeding to the Supreme Court,” parts of the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama took to his Facebook page and wrote: “I commend the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) for the recognition of protests as an instrument of democratic expression.”

He added: “Elections can be emotive and the EC’s incompetent handling of the Dec 7 poll leaves a sour taste in the mouths of all patriotic citizens. It is important to hold the EC accountable to ensure that it purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa.”

However, he urged all who feel outraged by the EC’s conduct to manifest their displeasure in a manner that is peaceful.

Read the GPCC’s statement below: