It has emerged that a billboard of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama led to a clash between supporters and security personnel.

This was during the Kumasi edition of the NDC’s nationwide protest against the December 7, 2020, election results.

The demonstrators attempted to burn car tyres in front of the Jubilee Park, a move that nearly marred the otherwise peaceful march.

The party’s Regional Communications Officer, Abass Nurudeen said they notified the police before the march.

“We notified the police who gave us their word they were going to be there so we started from the Asawase post office through to Alabar and finally to the Jubilee Park where we were to converge,” he said.

However, they were prevented from entering the Jubilee park with John Mahama’s billboard.

“Some of the security personnel said they will only allow us in without the billboard of former President Mahama. We told one of the policemen who gave us that directive that it was unheard.

Abass Nurudeen said this posture by the police angered the NDC members who were protesting because of Mr. Mahama.

“We were demonstrating because of him as our leader who has been cheated at the polls so we demanded the specific law that forbids us from holding his billboards and this sparked the confusion,” he narrated on Accra-based Okay FM.

He sad calm was later restored, adding the situation was not that bad as it was reported.

The NDC has vowed to continue the protests until the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) overturns the results and declare same in favour of their leader, Mr Mahama.