The Minority Caucus in Parliament will later today, present a petition to the Electoral Commission in protest against the outcome of the just-ended 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The legislators will start the march from parliament and end in the office of the Electoral Commission to register their displeasure.

With 137 seats in their favour, the Minority believes they would have possessed more if the election was transparent.

The legislators, after inciting their supporters to engage in peaceful protest, would themselves hit the streets.

By this, they are calling on the Electoral Commission to declare any outstanding seats in their favour.

This will be the second march by the Minority under the 7th Parliament after a similar march to the Police Headquarters to demand the arrest of perpetrators of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence on February 5, 2019.

Ahead of the march, the Minority spokesperson on Communications, Alhaji ABA Fuseni said the move is in demand of the upholding of the sovereign rights of Ghanaian voters.

Yesterday, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu hinted his side of the House will not participate in the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo for a second term in office unless parliamentary results at Techiman South are re-collated.



