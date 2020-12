The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to break for the Christmas and New year festivities effective December 23, 2020.

This was contained in a memo to all its staff signed by the Deputy Chairperson, Dr Bossman Asare.

The memo noted they will resume for operation on Tuesday January 19, 2021.

Dr Asare further extended wishes on behalf of the outfit to its staff.

