The Electoral Commission (EC) has rubbished media reports that suggested that the Chairperson of EC has travelled outside the country.

This follows recent rumours that the EC Chairperson and with her deputies sought refuge in another country following the official declaration on December 9, 2020.

In a statement released on Friday December 11, the Commission said Mrs Jean Mensa and her commissioners are still at post dispensing their duties as expected.

“We wish to state that Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, as well as all the Commissioners are at post discharging their legally mandated duties…,” the statement read in part.

“The public is therefore urged to disregard this fake news,” the statement said.

The EC Chairperson has come under attack for what has been widely described as error-riddled election results which she announced to Ghanaians on Wednesday.

Below is the full statement: