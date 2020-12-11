The former chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Mrs Charlotte Osei, has shared a post days after Ghana’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections came to an end.

In her latest post sighted by Adomonline.com, the former EC boss said Ghana is a blessed nation, where she attached a bible quote (Psalm 33:12 – which says: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD, the people he chose for his inheritance” to support her assertion.

Thank God for Ghana. God rules over Ghana 🇬🇭❤️💛💚 #redgoldgreenforever#ghanarocks, she wrote.

Meanwhile, her statement generated many reactions from Ghanaians who compared the role she played as EC boss before she was replaced with the current EC boss.

Check out Charlotte Osei’s post below: