Three children of the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, joined him at a press conference on Thursday.

This follows series of briefings held by the party following the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declaration of the 2020 presidential results.

President Nana Akufo-Addo won 6,730,587 (51.302%) of the total votes. Mr Mahama came second with 6,213,182 votes representing 47.35%.

The children joined Mr Mahama in another briefing at the NDC headquarters where he said the election results announced by the EC were “fictionalised.”

“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election,” Mr Mahama said

“What we witnessed across the country from Monday 7th December 2020 exposed a deliberate plan to manipulate and predetermine the results of the election in favour of the incumbent candidate Nana Akufo-Addo,” he added.

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, taking to Facebook posted an all-exciting photo of the children.

They beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera and gave off the two-sure sign.

Many Ghanaians, upon sighting the photo, have taken to social media to express diverse views.

