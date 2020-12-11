Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has paid a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House.

The flagbearer, who contested keenly against the President-elect, was in his office to officially congratulate him on his win.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom appealed to the president to settle all election-related disputes to maintain the peace the motherland has enjoyed. He cited how post-election issues have destroyed other African countries.

He also made a special appeal to President Akufo-Addo to support smaller political parties including his, and the media for their role in democracy.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing his visitor, pledged he will do everything within his power for peace since that is his core mandate as a leader.

President Akufo-Addo was excited for the visit as it was his first time meeting Kyiri Abosom in person. He also called for more of such meetings.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom becomes the fourth presidential aspirant to officially concede defeat and congratulate President Akufo-Addo.