Ghanaian pastor and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Osofo Kyiri Abosom, shared his remarkable journey of how he funded his Senior High School (SHS) education.

As a young man desperate for money, he approach the school’s matron with a a proposal to supply her with cocoyam leaves (Kontomire) as raise money for his school fees.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom said the matron who knew his situation and agreed to the proposal.

“The first day I got to the school I didn’t have a caretaker so I went to see the matron about the situation. I made her aware I come from a village so I can supply her cocoyam leaves (kontomire) to raise money to fund my education which she agreed,” he explained.

Throughout his academic journey, the man of God said he relied on the sale of cocoyam leaves for five years, diligently supplying the matron every Wednesday and Thursday to fund his education.

“So I supplied her [matron] with three sacks of cocoyam leaves every Wednesday and Thursday for five years till I completed school,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM..

Despite the financial challenges, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said he excelled academically and got a scholarship.

