Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has described Ghanaian businessman and presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar as a joke.

According to him, Cheddar is just wasting his resources in his bid to be President.

Cheddar, the Leader and Founder of The New Force said he is the best bet for Ghana.

According to him, there are several areas where Ghana is falling short and believes he has the ability to address these issues.

Cheddar in an interview appealed to the people of Ghana to support him in his bid for the presidency.

“Please give me the chance let me do it I have the energy, I have the time, I have the grace, I have the glory. It’s not like I have five years more to live life or something. I feel like I’m halfway through my life or a little bit over halfway through my life. There is still energy here, there is power here. I can do it.”

But speaking on Kasapa FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said Cheddar would do himself a great deal of good if he stops mounting huge billboards and put his funds to proper use.

“This man is joking, you can’t just enter the political landscape and contest to be President by mounting huge billboards here and there to waste money. Billboards don’t vote, it is huge money he’s throwing away that’s why I say he’s joking.

“We are on the ground, if he thinks he has money to help move this country forward, what you have to do is to sit down and look at parties who have similar ideologies and policies as you do and work with such a party. He’s saying the very things I have said for years. So, hasn’t he heard of Ghana Union Movement such that he can look for me so we see how we can together move this country forward? He should continue wasting his money. Ghanaians should keep on taking his money and he’ll eventually see his end.”

