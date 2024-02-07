Renowned sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has been granted access to the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) X (Twitter) handle following public outcry over his initial blocking.

Earlier today, the outspoken sports broadcaster was blocked from accessing the GFA’s official account.

However, in response to widespread criticism, the country’s football governing body swiftly reversed its decision and unblocked Adams.

The General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo acknowledged the error and promptly took steps to rectify it upon learning of the situation.

In a message to Saddick Adams, the General Secretary expressed regret for the mistake and extended a formal apology, promising further communication following the Meet The Press event.

Dear @SaddickAdams, my brother.

This was an error and was corrected immediately it came to our attention.

Apologies for this mishap, my brother.

Talk to you immediately after the Meet The Press https://t.co/ughbuKcrvZ — Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq (@PHAddo) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Saddick Adams, Patrick Osei-Agyemang, also known as Countryman Songo, Victoria Commey, and Nana Yaw Kesse and other journalists, are set to lead a massive demonstration on February 14 to advocate for reforms in football administration in Ghana.