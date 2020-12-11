The Christian Council of Ghana has issued a letter to all of its member churches to entreat Christians not to wear political party paraphernalia to church on Sunday.

This, according to the Council, is for the sake of peace, unity and national cohesion.

The Council is concerned about the mounting tensions in the country following the declaration of the winner of the just-ended presidential elections.

In a letter signed by Reverend Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Council addressed to all of its member churches on Wednesday, he urged supporters of the winning candidate to celebrate moderately and avoid any activity that may lead to violence with their political opponent.

The Council also asked supporters of the National Democratic Congress to graciously accept defeat so as to promote peace in the country.

It also entreated all pastors to use Sunday, December 13, 2020, to thank the Almighty God for the peaceful elections held and to preach unity among the populace.

Below is the full statement: