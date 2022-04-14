President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Reverend Professor Frimpong Manso, has said churches under the council are ready to host this year’s Easter Convention outdoor.

According to him, churches haven’t held Easter conventions for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will be observed this year.

Speaking to Adom News, he explained that Easter is a great festival for all Christians because it serves as the remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He stated that they are ready to portray Jesus who carried away the sins of man through his death.

He further urged all Christians who have not been vaccinated to do so as they prepare themselves for the Easter festivities to avoid the spread of the disease.

He also admonished everyone to be sacrificial during this season and to make peace with one another stating that Easter is a moment for reconciliation.

He said: “The death of Jesus leads to togetherness, peace, and caring, so everyone should also show love to the needy ones”.

