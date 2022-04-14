The husband of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu has denied having a hand in her death.

According to the popular singer’s family, Peter Nwachukwu assaulted her during their marriage.

But in a Vanguard Nigeria report, the pastor, Mr. Nwachukwu denied the allegations of domestic violence and battery levelled against him during police investigations.

Mr Nwachukwu told the police that his wife had been unwell since November 2021.

ALSO READ:

He claimed they had been moving from one hospital to another since she fell ill, only to pass away at the national hospital over the weekend.

Despite his claims, Mr Nwachukwu was unable to provide evidence to the police to confirm his statement.

Peter and Osinachi Nwachukwu

Osinachi Nwachukwu, the wife of Pastor Peter Nwachukwu, passed away on Friday, April 8, at a hospital in Abuja.

Following her death, there were reports that she had died of cancer, however, her family quickly went on record to dismiss the claims.

In an interview with Vanguard Nigeria at the time, the elder sister of the late singer said, Osinachi died as a result of a cluster of blood in her chest after she was kicked in that region by her husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu.

“The husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu hit her with his leg on the chest…she fell down and he took her to the hospital but he did not even tell us. It was her friend who lives in Ebonyi state that called her twin sister.”

Following that interview, Police in Abuja revealed that Osinachi’s husband Peter Nwachukwu has been arrested.

In an interview with Daily Post, they stated that the arrest was made after a family member lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, Pastor Nwachukwu was reportedly taken to his home in handcuffs in a Police van in the Lugbe district on Tuesday.

This was to search for documents or evidence that will help with the investigations.

However, following preliminary investigations, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence.