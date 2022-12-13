The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, says the government is ready to diversify its tourism programmes under the Ghana Tourism Development Project to improve tourist sites and infrastructure across the country.

Speaking at this year’s Obuodwan Festival at Asamankese in the Lower West Akyem of the Eastern Region, the Deputy Tourism Minister noted that the ultimate objective of the project is to promote tourism as a number one foreign exchange earner for the country, and as well improve the livelihoods of the rural people.

Mr Okraku-Mantey said Ghana could advance its tourism promotion through the use of technologies to advertise and publicise tourist sites on the internet to boost interest of tourism in the country.

He, therefore, urged the people in the region to invest and initiate domestic tourism campaign to support tourism promotion and inculcate the practice of domestic travelling among the youth.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, also urged all Ghanaian youth to respect the elderly people in their community and the country at large.

He added that, the youth should treat all elderly citizens with respect and dignity.

On his part, the Chief of Asamankese, Osaberima Adu Darko III, urged parents to ensure they take their wards to early childhood development as soon as possible for them to get the early stages of education

Osaberima Adu Darko, therefore, appealed to residents of Asamankese to help maintain a clean environment.

