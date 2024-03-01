Renowned Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, added another feather to her cap with the grand opening of her Kid’s Lounge and 5th birthday party for her daughter at East Legon.

Among the esteemed guests who graced the event was the illustrious 10-year-old Ghanaian model, Mylah Gyimah, who boasts affiliations with globally recognized fashion brands like Zara and Gucci.

Mylah Gyimah stole the spotlight at the event, exuding elegance and sophistication as she interacted with attendees, including Nana Ama McBrown herself.

Accompanied by her proud parents, Mylah captivated the audience with her poise and charm, making a lasting impression on both media personalities and guests at the event.

Mylah Gyimah with her dad, Nana B. Gyimah

The occasion marked not only a celebration of Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter’s birthday but also the unveiling of the newly established kid’s lounge, a testament to McBrown’s commitment to providing a fun and safe environment for children to enjoy.

Cookie Tee and Mylah Gyimah

In an exciting development, Mylah Gyimah took the opportunity to announce the upcoming launch of her skincare brand, Shyv Beauty in Ghana this year.

With plans to make her products available at McBrowns Kid’s Lounge, Mylah aims to impart valuable lessons on self-care and the modelling industry to young enthusiasts, further solidifying her status as a role model for aspiring talents.

As Mylah Gyimah continues to make waves on the global stage, her presence at Nana Ama McBrown’s Kid’s Lounge opening added an extra touch of glamour and sophistication, leaving attendees inspired and eager to witness the exciting developments yet to come.

