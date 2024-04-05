Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has raised concerns about the methodology used by Global Info Analytics to gather data.

This follows the release of a report which indicates that 65% of voters believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction.

The report also alleged that 62% of Ghanaians disapprove of President Akufo-Addo’s performance, while 52% believe the government has performed very poorly.

Touching on these outcomes, Mr. Ahiagbah said the survey does not represent the total population of the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, he argued that the methodology used is not rigorous, hence the results cannot be considered credible.

“The value that we place on the outcome of this survey cannot be inclusive to the people of this country because the instrument itself can create problems due to people’s understanding of the questions asked.

“So therefore the answers they are giving, as to whether or not they are answering the question about the country moving in the right direction (which is relative when you translate into another language) is the issue.

“For me, the premium we should put on this should not be too high,” he said on Friday, April 5.

Mr. Ahiagbah further stressed that the political environment in Ghana is currently charged, with more people criticising the government. This, he said, can lead to inaccurate perceptions.

“This can be the portion of any government, whether you are the Akufo-Addo government, the NDC government, or not.

“You are the government of the day, and so people always visit their concerns, their worries, and their shortcomings on your governance. It does not necessarily indicate anything other than people trying to say that the government must do better, or the government is not doing this.”

