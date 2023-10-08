The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the attack on United Television (UTV) and has called on the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to prosecute the attackers.

The GJA in a statement issued on Sunday said it was informed that about “30 hooligans attacked the studios of the Accra-based private television station, and although the Police arrested some of them, others managed to escape.”

The GJA indicated that it expects the Police to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators expeditiously just as they exemplarily and commendably executed in the case of the attack on Dagbon FM in Tamale in May this year.

“The GJA also calls on the government, non-government organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), the diplomatic community, international agencies, and all well-meaning Ghanaians and people of good conscience to roundly condemn this barbaric act and the masterminds of the same,” it added.

