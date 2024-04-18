Revered Ghanaian businessman, Sir Sam Jonah has reminded the citizenry that Ghana’s patriotic anthem, ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’ is a clarion call to patriotism, stewardship, and unity.

According to him, the song serves not only as a reminder of the ideals Ghanaians ought to embody but as a beacon guiding the country back to the path of integrity and collective action.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary launch of the Ghana Journalist Associations (GJA), on Wednesday, April 17, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Mr Jonah urged all journalists to lead the fight against all forms of injustice.

He emphasised that “Yen Ara Asaase Ni” is not merely a song, but a “testament to the enduring spirit of the Ghanaian people, a spirit that journalists are uniquely positioned to amplify.”

“As guardians of the public conscience, you are called to rise above the fray, to champion the cause of truth, justice, and national unity. In this era, where the essence of our democracy and the fabric of our society are tested, let us recommit ourselves to the principles that Ephraim Amu so eloquently espoused.”

Mr Jonah implored journalists to be the standard-bearers of objectivity, the architects of informed discourse, and the unyielding defenders of freedom and truth.

He stressed that it is time for journalists to express their discontent about the attacks on press freedom, the perceived erosion of trust in the justice system, and the lack of accountability in safeguarding public funds.

“This is the time to be fearless and courageous. We cannot and must not compromise on our defence of the national interest. The success of our attempt at a democratic order will depend crucially on how free the press is. In the words of Walter Cronkite, a widely respected American journalist, ‘freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.”

Mr Jonah added that the GJA is more than a collective of individuals and is a symbol of the nation’s resilience, aspirations, and unwavering pursuit of progress.

“It is my hope and prayer that you will become a beacon of truth, integrity, and national pride, today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” he said.

The statesman noted that trained journalists must always verify and publish only the truth.

According to him, it is better to tell the truth that offends than to look sheepishly as the country’s interest is captured for the benefit of a few.

In addition, he stated that GJA does not only stand for the association but also stands for some good principles.

“Your acronym, GJA stands not only for your association but should also stand for Governance, Justice and Accountability- principles I encourage you to uphold.”