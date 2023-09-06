The President and Executives of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, members of the society, distinguished invited guests, ladies and gentlemen, it is my honour to be invited as the guest speaker for today’s occasion marking the 2023 annual general conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSG).

The theme for this year’s conference, “Pharmacist for National Development,” is apt, judicious and timely, given the circumstances in which our beloved nation Ghana has found itself in the last 3 decades under the fourth republic.

There are two parts of today’s theme that I would like us to unpack in order to properly understand the role that pharmacists, both as individuals and as a society, should play in national development.

The first is “pharmacist”, and the second is “national development”. Standing in front of professional pharmacists, I will not attempt to define who a pharmacist is.

I do know, however, the pharmacist’s place in society; the lawful provision of medicines and medical advice to cure present illnesses and to prevent future ones.

You help keep the nation alive and well, helping customers by compounding or dispensing prescription medication, providing information on medicine to healthcare professionals, monitoring customers’ drug therapies to avoid interactions with other medications, and providing pharmaceutical expertise to customers on the safe use of medications.

Pharmacists take note of the human anatomy ensuring that the interactions between medication and the body heal us of our afflictions.

Your work is difficult because it deals with various complicated systems of the body, much like the roads and highways, backstreets and alleyways in a city functioning together to allow objects to be moved around with ease.

When we get sick, it is like a roadblock appears on these highways. The human body might have trouble fighting off germs or fixing things that are breaking or broken. This is where medication comes in, much like the tools and inputs that workers use to fix the roads.

Medications are designed to interact with different parts of our bodies to help fix these roadblocks but they need to be administered by professionals such as pharmacists to ensure that they perform the role that they are expected to.

The second is the phrase “national development”. From my perspective, national development is the creation and safeguarding of an environment for the achievement of the political, economic, social, philosophical, and cultural well-being of the citizens. A country is also like the human body.

It is a complex system containing different parts working together to ensure the overall well-being of the citizenry. These parts also interact with one another in such a way that a lack of wellness in one part of the system can spread and affect the other parts creating a sickness that must be remedied with dispatch.

Ladies and gentlemen, hopefully, my attempt at simplified definitions of rather complex concepts helps us to properly conceptualise and contextualise today’s discussion so the outcomes truly lead to national development in which every pharmacist plays their role.

CATCHING UP WITH GLOBAL TRENDS

It is important to ask yourselves a very critical question about the future of the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana within the context of the latest global developments.

For example, where do you see yourself as an industry in the next 10 to 20 years? I ask this question because of the rapid developments we are seeing not only in health but in other sectors as well.

The fourth industrial revolution has come full circle. Today, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and big data have revolutionised research and learning, driving production and service delivery in ways we have never seen before.

In the wake of these developments, predictions are being made that some professions and skills groups risk being replaced in the job market. We have seen the pilot of a robot lawyer.

1 Robot doctors are now supporting surgeons in operating theatres.

2 In the malls of China, robots are seen serving products to customers.

3 Clearly, the predictions are not heresy or unfounded doomsday conspiracy theories. They are real.

The question is, will you be victims of this AI revolution, or will you take advantage of the zeitgeist to put your profession on the cutting edge of the next frontier of civilisation?

The answer to this question will certainly depend on your ability to learn, unlearn, relearn and adapt to the rapid changes that research, development and innovation bring. While doing this, I encourage you to apply the new technologies to indigenous health and knowledge systems, build upon them and produce world-class pharmaceutical output from them.

This will require collaboration with other bodies including state and non-state actors: The Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research, the Food and Drugs Authority, the Plant Research Institute, notable practitioners of Plant Medicine, and Institutions of higher learning among others immediately come to mind.

Information in your sector is vital for the appreciation of the challenges as well as opportunities for the Ghanaian Pharmaceutical Industry: