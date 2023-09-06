Winger, Joseph Paintsil has withdrawn from the Black Stars squad for the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced.

The 25-year-old has sustained an injury and has withdrawn from the squad for the game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Paintsil has since been granted permission to return to his club, KRC Genk in Belgium for immediate medical attention.

A GFA statement on Tuesday night said, “The Technical team of the Black Stars has granted Joseph Painstil permission to return to his club in Belgium due to injury.

“The winger sustained the injury in the last period of his League game against Anderlecht on Sunday and was later substituted – forcing him to withdraw from Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic. The player will return to his club immediately to commence rehabilitation.

“That leaves Chris Hughton with 24 players to prepare for the match on Thursday.”

Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Chris Hughton’s team leads Group E with nine points, a point ahead of Angola and two above the Central Africa Republic. Madagascar is bottom of the group with two points.

The Black Stars need a point from the game to book qualification for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next January.

