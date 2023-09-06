Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has called on Ghanaians to throw their support behind the Black Stars ahead of their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group E game on Thursday, September 7, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Chris Hughton and his charges sit top of their group with nine points and will need a draw or a win to secure qualification for the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the game, Addo urged Ghanaians to support the team.

“I expect that we all go and support [the team] in our numbers. Kumasi is our favourite place to play and I am praying and hoping that we come in our numbers and colours so that we can bring joy and smiles to the faces of the people” he told Joy Sports.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to be played at 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars on Monday opened camp in Accra and held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

23 players are expected to fly to Kumasi to continue their preparations ahead of the game.

