Chris Hughton says he is unfazed by the public outrage regarding ‘clubless’ Andre Ayew’s inclusion in Black Stars squad.

Andre, who last played in May has been named in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The 33-year-old has been clubless after being released by Nottingham Forest last season.

His inclusion has attracted criticisms but responding to critics, the former Brighton manager stated that debates over squad selection are inevitable, and he remains steadfast in his choice.

“Growing perception is not something that means too much to my point of view as the head coach,” Hughton told Asaase Radio.

“It’s about the squad that I want and the reason for each player to be in the squad. What is the perception outside? I don’t know. This is not my concern.

“What I have to do is to pick a squad that is made up of young exciting players and much more experienced players.

“There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn’t.

“We are knowledgeable about the amount games that he has played and we also know what he means to the squad. He is our captain; I know what he gives the squad” the coach stated.

Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Chris Hughton’s team leads Group E with nine points, a point ahead of Angola and two above the Central Africa Republic. Madagascar is bottom of the group with two points.

The Black Stars need a draw or a win to book qualification for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year in January.

