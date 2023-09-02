Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo says Andre Ayew is a leader of the team but they will back the decision of coach Chris Hughton should he [Ayew] be included or left out of Black Stars squad for the game against the Central African Republic.

Ghana is set to host CAR in a crucial fixture on September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium, where they will need at least a point to secure qualification for the main tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

However, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the side is expected to announce the squad for the CAR game soon.

There has been a debate in the media about whether Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached to any club deserves a call up.

But Mark Addo, who is the Management Committee Chairman of the team acknowledged Andre Ayew’s significant leadership and contribution to the Black Stars.

In spite of this, he said they will back the decision of coach Hughton.

“Andre Ayew is a phenomenal leader. He fights and leaves everything on the pitch. He is a key part of the team, he is the captain and the leader, so we will support whatever decision the technical team will take on him,” he told Luv FM.

Andre Ayew has been without a club since the end of the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League when he left Nottingham Forest.