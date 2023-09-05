

A former Chairman of Parliament Legal and Constitutional Affairs says one of the witnesses in the leaked tape saga to oust IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare was too emotional when he appeared before the committee.

Inusah Fuseni said COP George Alex Mensah was consumed by his partisan ego and it was clear to see during his appearance.

According to the former Tamale Central MP, COP Alex Mensah did not do himself any good going by his testimony presented before the committee.

He indicated that by the conduct and behaviour of the COP, the officer who doubles as a lawyer does not understand the mandate and dictates of the very institution he serves.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on Tuesday, September 5, the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister said the appointment of an IGP is by performance and qualifications and not partisanship.

Well, for COP Alex Mensah, I felt and thought his testimony was consumed by an inordinate partisan ego in the sense that the police service is a bureaucracy, an institution of state that be so, they have interests and values, and the recruitment into the service is impersonal and depends on merit and qualification.”

“So a person will ascend to the highest level of the police service based on his output and performance, and for a person to think that the most overriding consideration for the appointment of an IGP should be whether or not he is a party member or whether he can assist a party to continue to stay in office is subversive, to say the least,” he said.

COP George Alex Mensah, who was the third witness to appear before the committee, among other issues, expressed reservations about the IGP’s action which he says will not augur well for the service as a whole.

He said that with the IGP at the helm of affairs, the Service is headed in the wrong direction.

“Honourable member and honourable chair, what I said yesterday, if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever,” he said.

