​​​​​​​The Black Stars will leave for Kumasi today to continue their preparation for their all-important 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana on Monday, September 4 opened camp in Accra ahead of their final Group E game against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The players held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening.

At the moment, 23 players are in camp with Richard Ofori and Jordan Ayew the only players yet to join the rest of the team.

Following their arrival in Kumasi, the team will train at the Baba Yara Stadium at 16:00GMT to fine-tune themselves ahead of the game.

Ghana, who sit top of Group E with nine points need a draw or a win to secure qualification for the tournament that will staged in Ivory Coast next year.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic (CAR) who arrived in the country on Saturday have already touched down in Kumasi.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The players who will fly to Kumasi today include:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders: Abdul Samed-Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Edmund Addo, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Konigsdorffer

Forwards: Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah

