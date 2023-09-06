Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, has affirmed that the FA and the Sports Ministry have no intention to sack Chris Hughton.

The former Irish international who signed a 21-month deal has come under pressure after three games played.

Hughton has recorded a win and two draws in his first three games.

However, Addo firmly dismissed any rumours suggesting the possibility of dismissing the Irish-Ghanaian coach, who took up the role earlier this year.

“Chris Hughton has our full support. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry have no intention to sack him.”

He stressed their commitment to providing Hughton with the resources needed to carry out his work effectively.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are gearing up for their final qualifying match against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled for Thursday.

Ghana only needs to secure a single point from this crucial game to book their place in the tournament, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast.

