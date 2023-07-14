Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, is widely admired for her impeccable fashion sense.

At 53 years old, she continues to dazzle with her elegant African print dresses, showcasing designs crafted by both established and emerging fashion designers.

In a delightful Instagram post, the influential style icon graced her followers with a captivating sight.

She adorned a stunning, shimmering pleated dress, skillfully crafted by the talented Joycelyn DeDesigner.

The three-quarter sequin dress accentuated Gifty Anti’s grace and radiance, becoming an embodiment of her distinctive style.

To complement her attire, Gifty Anti tastefully accessorized with unique beaded jewelry pieces, adding an extra touch of elegance.

As she joyfully swayed to the infectious beats of King Promise’s viral song, Terminator, the media personality exuded an ethereal aura, captivating all who laid eyes on her.

Gifty Anti’s well-plaited African braids hairstyle perfectly complemented her overall look, enhancing her natural beauty. With a subtle yet flattering makeup, she effortlessly completed her enchanting appearance, leaving onlookers in awe of her timeless charm.

In her Instagram post, Gifty Anti not only showcased her remarkable fashion sense but also shared a glimpse of her vibrant personality and zest for life.

READ ALSO: