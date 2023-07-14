Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has expressed his pride and admiration for his wife, Irene Amenyah, who had recently passed her exams and officially become a certified and registered midwife in Ghana.

In light of her achievement, Harold wanted to show his appreciation and surprised her with a special gift, just as Irene had surprised him with her results.

The video captured Harold’s journey as he embarked on the quest to find the perfect present for his wife.

He began his search at the mall, hoping to discover a gift that would befit Irene’s accomplishment. Reflecting on his wife’s unexpected revelation about her midwifery certification, Harold explained his intention to reciprocate the gesture and honor Irene as a registered midwife.

Unable to find the ideal gift at the mall, Harold decided to explore other options. He reached out to a renowned bakery in Accra and was fortunate to learn that they had just the right cake for the occasion.

Even better, the bakery could deliver it within a short time frame of 30 minutes. Excited by the prospect of surprising his wife, Harold eagerly made the arrangements.

The video then transitioned to the heartwarming moment when Harold presented the surprise gift to Irene at their home.

As she opened the door, Irene’s face lit up with joy and astonishment upon seeing her husband’s thoughtful gesture.

The happiness and surprise evident in her expression were truly priceless, showcasing the deep bond and appreciation shared between the couple.

To watch Irene Amenyah’s heartfelt reaction to her husband’s delightful surprise, watch the video below:

ALSO READ: