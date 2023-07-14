Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay recently visited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during his holiday in Ghana.

Memphis paid a respectful visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, where he shared his experience on his official Instagram page on July 13, 2023.

The photos showcased Memphis , a Dutch international who has previously played for Barcelona and Manchester United, adorned in traditional regalia.

Displaying cultural appreciation, he wore a vibrant kente cloth and respectfully draped it off his shoulder as a gesture of honor towards the revered king.

One of the pictures captured Depay standing beside the Asantehene, who occupied the player’s right, while the second photo featured Depay seated and engaged in conversation with Otumfuo.

Expressing gratitude to the Asantehene for his valuable advice and motivation, Depay captioned the post, saying, “Thank you for your words of wisdom and motivation! #ashanti #King #ashantikingdom.”

Followers of the Atletico Madrid striker flooded the comment section with praise for both Depay and the Asantehene.

