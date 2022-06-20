Ghanaian-Dutch footballer and forward for Barcelona FC, Memphis Depay has paid a visit to his roots.

He arrived in Ghana earlier this week to enjoy his summer holidays after the end of the European football season and to continue his philanthropic works.

Memphis Depay, who is born to Ghanaian father Dennis Depay, and Dutch mother Cora Schensema has been undertaking series of projects in recent years where he donated sporting equipment and other items to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

This time, he has refurbished the washroom for the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind in the Central Region of Ghana.

Earlier today, @Memphis Depay opened newly constructed toilet and bathroom facilities for the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind. 👏#JoySports pic.twitter.com/kP8ppccFqz — Joy Sports (@JoySportsGH) June 17, 2022

Memphis meets NADAA



Memphis will not leave Ghana without visiting his favorite buddies in frame 2.



The Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.



The Barcelona star was captured in 2018, one of his many visits to the school. pic.twitter.com/DmD6XKY2Ao — George Nitro (@georgenitroduah) June 17, 2022

In a post sighted by JoyNews’, the Chief Executive Officer and President of GUBA Awards, Mrs Dentaa Amoateng MBE, shared her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the foundation.

“I’m always grateful for the opportunities that come my way,” she wrote.

Mrs Amoateng, who also doubles as a leading member of the Memphis Foundation, shared the motive behind the foundation on her social media page.

“Memphis Depay, a Ghanaian/Dutch footballer who plays for Barcelona is currently in Ghana.

“His foundation, the Memphis Foundation has been working strategically to provide refuge and assistance for the deaf and blind children,” she said.

She went on stating that; “For the Memphis Foundation, this is just a start. The aim is to replicate this model across Ghana, helping to develop more schools for the deaf and blind. There is still a lot of stigma surrounding deaf and blind individuals, the Memphis Foundation aims to dispel a lot of these myths through education and support,” she wrote.

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei and other prominent people also joined the Barca forward to commission the refurbished school in Cape Coast.

Currently, Mr. Depay through his foundation have refurbished the school in Cape Coast by building washroom facilities for the students.@Memphis God bless you. pic.twitter.com/oYu8Von9jW — Dentaa Amoateng MBE (@Dentaa_show) June 18, 2022

Bisa Kdei joined Memphis Depay to open a refurbished school for the blind and deaf in Cape coast. pic.twitter.com/Z3H4dHTRjO — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) June 18, 2022

Memphis Depay and the likes of Rhian Brewster, Quincy Promes, Salisu Mohammed amongst other stars playing soccer at the Madina Libya Quarters Park. pic.twitter.com/PxPl78TGFE — Pokello🎭 (@PokelloGH) June 18, 2022

Memphis Depay upon his arrival this week paid a visit to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday.

Fans and traditional dancers trooped in at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome him.

Memphis Depay is in Ghana for holidays .



No be small arrival 👋 pic.twitter.com/Z4ffL11O6v — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 16, 2022

Memphis Depay again lands in Ghana to do his usual philanthropic works pic.twitter.com/eqFL5RxorG — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 16, 2022

In his post on social media, he expressed his gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo and how delighted he was to return to his home country.

“Grateful to meet the President of a country that I love so much. Coming back home feels always amazing and Ghana is the future y’all stay tune.

“Oh and you know I had to bring a jersey of the best club in the world for the mister President”, he wrote.

Memphis Depay Meets the president of Ghana pic.twitter.com/hHRQ8FLs1l — BASE AFRICA TV (@BaseAfricaTV_Gh) June 17, 2022