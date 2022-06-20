Adom FM, Ghana’s number one radio station celebrated some fathers of some listeners in a unique way.

The selected dads and their children engaged in a cooking competition at the forecourt of the radio station in Accra.

Though not a contest, the listeners put in their best to cook delicious Ghanaian jollof to celebrate fathers.

At the end of the event, all 10 cooks received souvenirs from the sponsors.

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, kept patrons on their feet with her energetic performance.

Fathers’ Day is being celebrated globally. The day is set aside to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds. This year’s occasion fell on Sunday, June 19.

Below are some photos from the event: