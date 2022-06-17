Barcelona forward Memphis Depay paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday.

The Ghanaian Dutch-born who recently had a successful campaign with the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League has arrived in Ghana for holidays and some philanthropic projects.

The 28-year-old was spotted presenting a customized Barcelona jersey with his signature to President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo welcomed the former Manchester United star and urged him to work hard towards his achievements.

In 2019, he visited many areas of Ghana especially Cape Coast for charity actions.

“The children of Cape Deaf, in Ghana, fill me with pure happiness,” he tweeted at that time.

“Seeing the way they live with such positive energy is an inspiration and I was blessed to sit in a sign language class with them and learn new things.”

