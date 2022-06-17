Dancehall artiste Epixode is set to test his waters in other aspects of music as he hopes to pioneer loop music in the industry.

With the iteration of Afrobeats and Highlife music dominating Ghanaian airwaves, Epixode hopes to change the narrative and entertain fans with a one-of-a-kind genre.

Speaking exclusively on Hitz FM, he detailed the interesting choice of music and how he hopes to achieve his aim.

“I want to be a loop artiste so I’ve started working on that. People have started seeing me do something like that where you see me with gadgets on stage, just me performing without a band. It comes without a DJ or music or anything.

“So you will just have me and samples of my song and sometimes I get to create the song right on the spot without sample or anything. It could be a sound from a bottle, just to create music.”

Additionally, the Dancehall artiste touted the intent is to expand his music empire and be versatile; a trait he believes will set him apart from other musicians.

He hopes to leave a legacy in the music industry, for his name to forever be mentioned when quality music is in mention.

That notwithstanding, the Wahala Dey composer said his new genre will not replace his identity as a Dancehall artiste.

He would continue entertaining fans to solid recorded music, adding he has three albums yet to be released.

