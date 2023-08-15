Atletico Madrid forward, Memphis Depay, showed off his ‘Ghanaianness’ by performing an ‘adowa’ dance move in celebration, after he scored a screaming long-range effort for Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Monday night.

Depay, who has spent each of his last three summer breaks reconnecting with the country of his parents, scored from 40 yards to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 lead and set them on their way to a comfortable 3-1 win against Granada in their first La Liga game of the 2023/24 season.

And the 30-year-old celebrated by showing off his ‘adowa’ moves, pointing upwards to the sky in either direction before hitting his chest – ultimately signalling that he rules the Wanda Metropolitano.

It was a befitting celebration for a wonderful goal that has got many tongues wagging.

Adowa is a dance by the Akan people of Ghana. It is a popular traditional dance in Ghana and it is performed at cultural ceremonies like festivals, funerals, engagements, and celebrations.

See video of the goal and celebration below: