In a commendable move to address the pressing issue of period poverty affecting school-going girls, a significant initiative named ‘Operation 100 Boxes’ has been set into motion.

Across the country, numerous young girls face the unfortunate reality of dropping out or missing school days due to the inability to buy sanitary pads during their menstrual cycles.

This distressing challenge has garnered widespread attention, sparking debates about the removal of taxes on sanitary pads. However, as this discussion continues, a parallel effort is underway to alleviate the immediate struggles faced by these young girls.

Many individuals and organizations have stepped up to provide support by supplying pads to those in need.

Standing out among these efforts is Rev. Dr. Christie Doe Tetteh, Founder and General Overseer of Solid Rock Chapel International.

With a passionate commitment to making a meaningful impact, Rev. Christie Doe Tetteh has initiated the remarkable ‘Operation 100 Boxes of Sanitary Pad for School Girls in the Villages.’

The heart of this initiative lies in its goal to offer a tangible solution to the financial barriers preventing school girls in rural areas from accessing essential sanitary products.

The project has commenced its vital work in the Greater Accra Region, a step that is already making a noticeable difference in the lives of young students.

The first beneficiaries of this initiative are the Totimekope Basic School / Primary / Junior High School and the Ada Foah Presbyterian Basic / Primary / Junior High School.

These educational institutions, serving as the initial recipients of the sanitary pad support, symbolize the broader mission of ‘Operation 100 Boxes.’