An incredible denouement saw three goals in the final 10 minutes as Spain won through to the Women’s World Cup final and a match against England or Australia on Sunday.

Teenager Salma Paralluelo seemed to have settled a disappointing match when she put Spain ahead in the 81st minute, but Rebecka Blomqvist found a brilliant equaliser, only for Olga Carmona to restore an advantage that proved decisive.

The first half unfolded in the expected manner, Spain dominating the ball and probing a disciplined and well-organised Swedish defence.

As such, both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances, Carmona shooting just wide and Fridolina Rolfo’s shot – saved by Cata Coll – the closest each side came to breaking the deadlock.

After the break, things got more tense and scrappier, neither side able to fashion goalscoring opportunities nor exert pressure.

Alba Redondo might have put Spain in front after 70 minutes, but couldn’t convert her effort while prostrate.

However, Paralluelo – on as a substitute – was dangerous from the minute she arrived, her touch and pace bothering the Swedish defence, and when the ball fell to her in the box, her finish was unerring and her celebration wild.

Blomqvist, though, soon restored parity only for Carmona to sweep home the winner.