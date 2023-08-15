On August 7, 2023, Michael Annan, the Chief Executive Officer of Object Consult, warmly received a group of eight brilliant students into his office.

These students, fresh graduates of the prestigious Design and Technology Institute, arrived with a singular purpose: to convey their heartfelt appreciation.

Their gratitude was directed towards Michael Annan for the transformative gift of fully funded scholarships, a central component of his dedicated programme.

The essence of this scholarship initiative lies in redirecting youthful potential towards sectors of productivity, thereby nurturing a promising future not only for the recipients but also for society at large.

This encounter was nothing short of heartwarming, leaving a profound impact on those present.