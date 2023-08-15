Dear West African Examinations Council (WAEC),

I write to express my concern about the ambiguous diagram that was used in the BECE Integrated Science 2023 examination, under section A question 1(b), specimen A to be specific, per the snapshot below.

I believe that this diagram was too unclear and could have confused many of the students who were taking the exam.

I would like to request a clearer and more comprehensible diagram in future examinations, aimed at enhancing the understanding of all students.

First and foremost, I would like to express my appreciation for the diligent efforts put forth by the Examinations Council in designing the examination.

Upon reviewing the questions, I noticed that specimen A under question 1 (b) could have been presented in a more discernible manner for students to identify.

While it somewhat resembles a mattock, its ambiguous representation may lead to confusion among the candidates.

Considering the examination conditions and the fact that the test-takers are young students, diagrams must be unambiguous and easily interpretable.

In this digital era, there are numerous computer tools and applications available online that can generate clear and accurate diagrams at minimal cost.

Leveraging these tools could significantly enhance the clarity of the examination materials and alleviate any potential confusion that may arise due to vague illustrations.

It is important to emphasise that the primary purpose of an examination is to assess a student’s knowledge, understanding, skills and abilities based on the curriculum taught during the study period.

The intention should never be to bewilder or perplex students.

Clear and well-structured examination materials are essential to ensure fairness and precision in the assessment process, thereby contributing to the overall effectiveness of the examination.

With the advancements in technology, I would like to propose that the WAEC considers utilising computer-generated diagrams instead of relying solely on hand-drawn representations that could be open to misinterpretation.

This suggestion is not meant to criticise the current efforts of WAEC but rather to highlight a concern that warrants attention in today’s digital age.

I believe that addressing this concern will further enhance the credibility and accuracy of your examination.

Thank you for considering my suggestion.

Dominic Kushiator.