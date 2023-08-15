

A building has collapsed and killed one person while leaving another with fractures in the Nyonyo Nasuan District of the North-East Region.

The survivor is currently receiving medical attention at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

The Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Alhassan John Kwaku, says the flooding is getting worse and destroying property.

A number of houses in the region have been inundated by flood waters.

But residents have been provided with temporary structures as the flood continues to wreak more havoc on other communities.

“The situation is not too good because some of the areas are being cut off, with other buildings collapsing,” he said.

“Because of the nature of the rooms we have in this area, there was a situation where the building fell on somebody and he died, and there was another incident where he the person was injured,” he added.

He is therefore appealing to benevolent groups and individuals to support with relief items for the affected persons.

According to Joy News’ Eliasu Tanko, the Regional Coordinating Council authorities are doing their best to reach out to residents in communities that have been cut off in order to offer them assistance.

The North-East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, in an interview on Middaynews on Monday, said his team would be visiting the areas that have been cut off to assess the extent of the flooding.

He said that their focus for Monday would be to reach accessible areas.

“Only four districts in the Nort-East region were initially affected. Now it appears that all of the districts in the North-East have been inundated, so if we mention figures now, we will be providing incorrect figures, but I believe we will be able to update our records by tomorrow [Tuesday].”