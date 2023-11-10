The Government of Ghana is directing a monumental $245 million into the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program.

This transformative project, led by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, is set to reshape urban landscapes and fortify institutional capabilities across 35 Municipal Assemblies and 16 Regional Coordinating Councils.

During the sod-cutting ceremony, Minister for Local Government and Decentralization, Dan Botwe, rallied committee members of the Agona West Municipal Assembly to ensure judicious use of the allocated funds.

Minister Botwe emphasized the importance of community participation in realizing the program’s objectives.

The Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program unfolds across multiple phases, with notable achievements already marking the landscape.

Under UDG-1, projects such as bituminous surfacing, paving, and channel improvements, amounting to GH¢7,839,081.19, have significantly enhanced urban infrastructure. UDG-2 witnessed the completion of bituminous surfacing on key streets like Greenland, Falcon, and Eduful, with a total investment of GH¢ 6,975,227.84.

Construction of Phase 1 of a 3-storey building with 60 lockable stores, fire post, security post, crèche, and pavement at Mandela Market in Agona Swedru, resealing of 0.55 km Otabil road with minor drainage repairs and road line markings.

Construction of Phase 2 of a 2-storey building with 60 lockable stores, parking lot, restaurant, sick bay at Mandela Market, bitumen surfacing of 4.65 km roads with walkways, road line marking, and U drains at Woraba and Yaabem in Agona Swedru, bitumen Surfacing of 1.7 km Yaabem area roads with U drains and road line marking, completion of Phase 3 of a 2-storey building with 60 lockable stores, Police post, banking hall, and pavement at Mandela Market.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for the area, Cynthia Morrison praised government for heeding to the plight of the traders and constituents for bringing the project to the area.

According to her, the projects is not geared towards election 2024.