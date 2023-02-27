Nigerians have tagged one of their presidential candidates, Peter Obi, as their saviour in the ongoing elections.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate running on the ticket of the Labour Party, has won the heart of Nigerians with his calm persona and ideologies.

Social media has witnessed how a host of individuals including celebrities have campaigned massively for the politician, who many are tipping to rescue the country from its many woes.

But popular Ghanaian socialite cum lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, is wondering which of the Ghanaian presidential aspirants can be likened to Nigeria’s most revered ‘Peter Obi’.

‘Ghana, who is our Obi’? she quizzed.