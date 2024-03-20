The chief of Odomi-Challa, in the Nkwanta South municipality, has expressed deep concern about the financial state of the country under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

Nana Addo Chedere Kenewu speaking during the John Mahama Building Ghana tour rally at Brewaniase of Nkwanta South, stated that, Ghana is “broke” and struggling to meet the needs of its citizens.

According to him, the economic policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo government have failed to stimulate growth and create opportunities for all.

He pointed to rising inflation, high unemployment rates and a lack of investment in critical infrastructure as evidence of the country’s financial woes.

The chief lamented that many families are struggling to put food on the table and send their children to school after touting having the men to transform Ghana.

Nana Addo also criticized the government’s handling of the economy, stating that corruption and mismanagement have led to a depletion of the country’s resources.

On the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, he called on President Akufo-Addo to take immediate action and assent to the Bill.

The chief stated that, it is important for the protection of traditional family values in Ghana.

He emphasized that, the Bill is necessary to uphold the country’s cultural and moral values, and to prevent the spread of what he called “unacceptable behavior.”

He prayed John Mahama to prioritize the interests of the Ghanaian people and stand firm against any pressure to legalize homosexuality in the country when elected again as President in the December general election.

In response to the chief, the former President and flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama said as Ghana continues to grapple with financial challenges, it is clear that urgent action is needed to address the root causes of the crisis and ensure a better future for all.

He added that, the current economic situation serve as a reminder of the struggles faced by many in the country, and the need for effective leadership to bring about positive change.

The NDC flagbearer promised to bring governance close to every Ghanaian through the 24-hour economy policy to transform Ghana.