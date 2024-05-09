With Africa losing US$4 billion annually to cybercrime, the aggressors of the digital realm are gaining the upper hand. GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the continent’s largest tech and startup exhibition, taking place from 29-31 May in Marrakech, Morocco, provides a platform for leaders and executives of Africa’s tech ecosystem to share insights on cybersecurity’s crucial role in Africa’s digital economy.

Cybersecurity Threats Accompany Digital Transformation

As Ghana’s digital economy continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with an ever-increasing reliance on digital infrastructure, so too does the inevitable exposure to cybersecurity and data protection threats. Acknowledging the paramount importance of cybersecurity and its role in protecting sensitive information, preserving trust, and contributing to the resilience of digital infrastructure, Ghana is proactively and strategically working to enhance its cyber resilience.

This strategic insight has resulted in the Global Cybersecurity Index ranking Ghana third amongst countries on the continent in terms of its commitment to cybersecurity.

Topics under discussion at the GITEX Africa Cybersecurity Forum include the role of high data costs in security vulnerability, Africa’s shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and the impact of poor security measures. Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Director General of Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority, will share his insights on how Ghana is tackling these challenges.

A Proactive Approach to Safeguarding Digital Infrastructure

As early as 2015, the Ghanaian government developed the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy, reflecting the maturity of the country’s approach. In the following years, recognizing the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding the country’s 24 million internet users (https://apo-opa.co/3JSm8sr#prId=302858), Ghana has implemented a number of key steps, including enacting the Cybersecurity Act 2020, which provides for the protection of critical information infrastructure, the prosecution of cybercrimes, and the protection of children online. This Act is a significant step towards creating a safer cyber environment in Ghana, and has resulted in the establishment of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) (https://apo-opa.co/4buq3r9#prId=302858), which regulates and promotes cybersecurity in the country.

Building capacity and creating public awareness, ongoing research and development, and international cooperation are key elements of Ghana’s cybersecurity strategy. This includes developing a skilled workforce of cybersecurity professionals, and educating the public about the importance of cybersecurity and how they can mitigate it. This takes the form of workshops, seminars, and media campaigns. Universities and research institutions in Ghana are also focusing on cybersecurity research to foster innovation and develop solutions to cyber threats. In addition, collaborations with other countries, international organizations, and private sector entities all contribute to the country’s cyber resilience.

As Ghana continues to strengthen its cybersecurity framework, its potential as a destination for partners and investors looking for a reliable and safe digital landscape grows, positioning the country as a hub for technological advancement in Africa.

Powering Ghana’s digital future

The tens of thousands of attendees from 130-plus countries to GITEX Africa can look forward to hearing more insights on Ghana’s advancements in digital health from Darlington Akogo, Co-founder and CEO of minoHealth AI Labs, who is among more than 20 leading tech speakers from Ghana.

The nation’s giant strides in AI diffusion and tech-driven urban development will also come to the fore when Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, Mayor of Accra Metropolitan Assembly takes the stage at the GITEX Africa Digital Summit.

Rocky Dawuni, Musician, Singer-song Writer, and UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa, is another headline Ghanaian speaker, while the country’s vibrant start-up scene will be ably represented by some of the country’s premier award-winning start-ups, including Trotro Tractor, Winner of the KIC Agritech Challenge.

