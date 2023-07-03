Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, a former midfielder for the Black Stars, has voiced his disappointment regarding the lack of progress in Ghana’s football scene.

His remarks come in light of the Black Meteors’ failure to advance to the semifinals of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana required a draw to keep their hopes alive for participating in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea.

Badu, speaking on Joy FM, emphasized the need for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to urgently address the pressing issues facing the sport in the country.

“I speak out not because it benefits me personally, but because the sport that has given me so much is on the verge of decline, and I cannot stand idly by,” he stated. “The GFA must convene an emergency meeting immediately to assess the situation. The direction our football is taking is perilous.”

Badu further highlighted the precarious state of Ghanaian football, warning that without careful attention, qualifying for major competitions could become increasingly challenging in the coming years.

In their AFCON campaign, Ghana secured a victory against Congo in their opening match but suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Morocco.

