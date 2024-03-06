Ghana marks her 67th Independence anniversary celebration today, March 6, 2024

The day marks then Prime Minister, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s declaration of independence from the United Kingdom on 6 March 1957.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo announced the celebration will be rotated and held in each region annually.

In view of this, the 2024 Independence Day parade will be held at Koforidua Youth Resource Centre in the Eastern region.

Theme “Our Democracy, Our Pride, the parade will feature selected school children and security services.

President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire will be the Special guest of honour.

Members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, traditional leaders and other dignitaries are expected to participate in the event.

ALSO READ: