Accra came alive on Independence Day as students and citizens flocked to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra to commemorate Ghana’s historic day.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and patriotism as people of all ages and backgrounds gathered to celebrate their shared heritage.

At the Park, students embarked on a tour to explore objects that showcased Ghana’s rich history about Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who led the fight to gain independence for Ghana.

It was all joy at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park as a lot of people trooped in to have a feel of the beautiful sceneries and also enjoy themselves.

Families and friends enjoyed leisurely strolls through the Park’s beautiful gardens, taking in the beauty of the surroundings. Laughter and chatter filled the air as people shared moments of joy and togetherness.

Martha, a first time visitor to the Park expressed how excited she was to be with her family at the Museum. “It is a joyous moment and I am excited because I am here with my family. I heard of the Museum being renovated and I just needed a day to come see the place since I haven’t been here before. The day being Independence Day and a holiday as well is just a perfect day to see the renovation and also commemorate what our Osagyefo did for our country. I am really having a good time,” she added.

Food vendors who had a field day lined up at a designated place on the park to offer appealing delicacies. The aroma of the meals carried through the air, tempting taste buds and satisfying hungry appetites. Visitors from other parts of the country also joined in the festivities swaying to the rhythms.

“I am really enjoying myself right here inside the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. I will visit this colourful site over and over again. I just love Ghana, it is just an exciting place to be. The food, the hospitality, the music, the dance, just everything is lovely. I chose to come here today because I know Ghana is celebrating its 67th Independence Day and it is just worth it to explore right at the museum of the warrior who aided Ghana to gain independence.” Indriana, a German visitor at the Museum gladly said.

As the day progressed, in and outside the park grounds became a hub for entertainment. Music and dance from different angles of the Park got people moving to the tunes and rhythms. Some section of people also had their celebrations by the roadside in front of the Park.

“Whether in or out, it is all part of Nkrumah’s Museum. We are here with friends and we are also commemorating this special day on the streets. It is the Ayalolo health walk and we have walked on the streets right from Jamestown to this place.

“We will finally end it at the Independence Square. But while we are right in front of the Museum we want to feel our Osagyefo,” the Ayalolo group said and explained that they always dress like their forefathers on every 6th of March to remember the old school days.

Independence Day at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was a spirited reflection of a proud people. It brought together students, ordinary folks, and visitors from all walks of life.