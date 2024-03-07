The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced it will not introduce a new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) for the December 7 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu after a consensus was reached at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Thursday.

The statement explained the decision implies the suspension of earlier proposals for the use of the Ghana Card, guarantor system, and indelible ink.

Additionally, the EC has agreed to extend the next limited voter registration exercise beyond its district offices to cover electoral areas that are deemed “hard to reach.”

The electoral body further announced the creation of 4,000 more polling stations in addition to the existing 38,000 polling stations for the 2024 general elections.

During the meeting, the EC also presented its calendar for the 2024 election and afforded the participating parties the opportunity to make input.

